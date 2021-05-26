These are the free Playstation games for June 2021

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2021
Playstation 4
15
0
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ subscribers during June 2021.

Operation: Tango | PS5 

Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up onlin to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone. 

Operation Tango will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4

Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets a feature-rich remaster, overseen by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Debuting on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers will be able to test all-new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, while enjoying overhauled visuals and redesigned UI. There’s no better way to enjoy this groundbreaking fighting series.

The game will not only be available on PlayStation Plus for about two months – June and July – but it’ll also be releasing on PlayStation Now in June! PlayStation Plus members can enter Virtua Fighter 5’s arenas starting Tuesday, June 1.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, August 2.

Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4

Master the art of starfighter combat in frenetic multiplayer space dogfights, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi and seen from alternating perspectives of two factions. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. Take control of iconic craft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. You’ll also have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PS VR!

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5.

