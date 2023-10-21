Tales of Mathasia is a new math teaching game on PC and Switch

Tales of Mathasia, a new educational game that combines fun, adventure and learning the basics of math, is making its debut on PC and Nintendo Switch. As the developers explain, the title is mainly aimed at children aged 6 to 13 and teaches counting, addition and subtraction. The game’s release date is set for October 19 this year.

Tales of Mathasia is an educational math game developed by Polish studio Pancake Games. The publishers are 3T Labs and Ultimate Games S.A. The gameplay in Tales of Mathasia is based on performing math-related tasks and mini-games. The missions are simple, and the player has enough time to complete them and can count on relevant clues to understand the various rules governing mathematics.

The game is set in the colorful world of Mathasia, which consists of 4 regions and is inhabited by friendly animals. The peaceful land is threatened by the forces of evil. However, the problems of the fairytale world can be solved by mathematics.

As the developers point out, the game is aimed at children aged 6 to 13, which also depends on the curricula of each country and school. The main intention is to support learning the basics of mathematics, including counting, addition and subtraction.

“Tales of Mathasia entertains and educates. The basics of mathematics are set here in a friendly world straight from fairy tales, and in the gameplay the role of teachers is played by friendly animals. Thus, the game combines adventure and learning, allowing you to gain knowledge and, importantly, not get bored in the process” – says COO of Ultimate Games S.A.

Tales of Mathasia features a total of 16 different levels in which the player helps the residents of Mathasia. The title offers a total of several hours of fun and adventure combined with learning mathematics.

Tales of Mathasia – main features:

-fun combined with learning;

-counting, addition and subtraction;

-fairy tale land;

-4 regions and 16 levels;

-educational game for children aged 6 to 13.

Tales of Mathasia’s release date for PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch is set for October 19, 2023.