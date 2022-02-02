Star Fox Adventures had a crazy Pre-Order bonus

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 2, 2022
12
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 1, 2022
next article
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
Star Fox Adventures Pre order bonus banner
Contents

Star Fox Adventures on Nintendo Gamecube originally launched in 2002 and had a rather interesting pre-order incentive when purchasing the game through Circuit City.

There was a also a pretty sweet bobblehead available through Target, which I also highlight in my video below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, GameCube
BlogFeaturedGamecube
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
9.0
5
 
Queeny Army (PS4) Review with stream
7.5
 
Vagante (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Chivalry 2
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 1, 2022

by SquallSnake on February 1, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through Feb 7, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Gummy’s Life Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Lunar New Year Sale A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Lunar New Year Sale A Way Out EA [...]
8
 
Vigor Chronicles Perseverance

Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, New Encounter Map and Story

by SquallSnake on January 31, 2022
Bohemia Interactive announced Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, a new chapter in a series of chronicles that give players insight into the stories of characters in the Outlanders universe. The new update which will be released on February 2nd, 2022 is [...]
18
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums