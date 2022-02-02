Star Fox Adventures had a crazy Pre-Order bonus

Star Fox Adventures on Nintendo Gamecube originally launched in 2002 and had a rather interesting pre-order incentive when purchasing the game through Circuit City.
There was a also a pretty sweet bobblehead available through Target, which I also highlight in my video below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak link – A Sound of Thunder
A Sound Of Thunder is based on a film that completely flopped but somehow managed to get a GBA release. Surprisingly, this isometric shooter is rather impressive for a GBA game especially when it comes to the Single-Pak multiboot multiplayer mode. With 7 [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – Godzilla: Domination
Godzilla: Domination features a multiplayer smackdown for up to 4 players with the use of a single cartridge. This game’s Single-Pak link mode is rather limited but the music isn’t bad, load times are short, and can offer some mindless, [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – Rayman 3
Rayman 3′s Single-Pak multiplayer mode is limiting but doesn’t really have any connection to the main single player campaign. This 2-player mode has players controlling a spaceship, using the face buttons to boost and shoot, and the first to [...]
Comments