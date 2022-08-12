Smash Boats getting Xbox and Switch release

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Smash Boats is an action game with a seemingly simple goal: Smash everything in sight to conquer all the arenas (pools)! Sounds easy – but with relentless enemies, zany Mayday events, and unusual water hazards that can hinder your progress … it’s anything but, really. We’re talking about arcade-style difficulty in a glorious, colorful package filled to the gills with boats, special moves, wacky events, obstacles, and more. So if you end up having trouble completing some stages on the Nintendo Switch, just have a friend join you for couch co-op! More than two? Party games – all 3 of them, all new – support up to 4 players.

Features:

-A boatload of pools to smash in – including a toy chest, a pool table … and even a toilet!

-18 boats with unique smash-abilities such as: frying pan, shark bite, lasers, water-pound – and many, many more.

-All boats can also submerge, ram, backward ram, power turn, and brake.

-Conquer stages and collect stars to unlock new boats and pools!

-Couch co-op (2-player co-op) and Party mode (3 competitive party games for 1-4 players) are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch – for now, at least.

Smash Boats on Nintendo Switch will receive the co-op update Thursday, August 18. The game will be available on Xbox One/Series S/Series X on the same day as well.

Pricing for Xbox consoles: $9.99

Nintendo Switch: $11.99