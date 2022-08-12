Smash Boats getting Xbox and Switch release

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 12, 2022
Switch
2
0
previous article
Puzzle Galaxy (Switch) Review
Smash Boats
Contents

Smash Boats is an action game with a seemingly simple goal: Smash everything in sight to conquer all the arenas (pools)! Sounds easy – but with relentless enemies, zany Mayday events, and unusual water hazards that can hinder your progress … it’s anything but, really. We’re talking about arcade-style difficulty in a glorious, colorful package filled to the gills with boats, special moves, wacky events, obstacles, and more. So if you end up having trouble completing some stages on the Nintendo Switch, just have a friend join you for couch co-op! More than two? Party games – all 3 of them, all new – support up to 4 players.

Features:
-A boatload of pools to smash in – including a toy chest, a pool table … and even a toilet!
-18 boats with unique smash-abilities such as: frying pan, shark bite, lasers, water-pound – and many, many more.
-All boats can also submerge, ram, backward ram, power turn, and brake.
-Conquer stages and collect stars to unlock new boats and pools!
-Couch co-op (2-player co-op) and Party mode (3 competitive party games for 1-4 players) are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch – for now, at least.

Smash Boats on Nintendo Switch will receive the co-op update Thursday, August 18. The game will be available on Xbox One/Series S/Series X on the same day as well.

Pricing for Xbox consoles: $9.99
Nintendo Switch: $11.99

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsSwitchXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Puzzle Galaxy (Switch) Review
8.0
5
 
Hell Pie (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Power Wash Simulator (Xbox Series X) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
City Eye 01 press material
Video surveillance simulator City Eye releases on Steam
 
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Timothy and the Tower of Mu now available on Steam – free demo
 
Crystal Project
MyGamer Visual Cast – Crystal Project (PC)
 
Space Tail
2.5D adventure platfomer Space Tail getting free prologue on Steam
 
Power Wash Simulator Review
Power Wash Simulator (Xbox Series X) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Smash Boats

Smash Boats getting Xbox and Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2022
Smash Boats is an action game with a seemingly simple goal: Smash everything in sight to conquer all the arenas (pools)! Sounds easy – but with relentless enemies, zany Mayday events, and unusual water hazards that can hinder your progress … it’s anything [...]
2
 
City Eye 01 press material

Video surveillance simulator City Eye releases on Steam

by SquallSnake on August 11, 2022
City Eye, a city video surveillance simulator, will debut on the PC on 12 August this year. The player assumes the role of the operator of the entire video surveillance system, who watches over and keeps order. As the developers highlight, City Eye is a [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums