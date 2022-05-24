Retro pixel platformer Swords And Bones coming to Xbox

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Swords & Bones is a retro pixel platformer referring to great hits from the 80s and 90s. It was created by the duo of brothers – SEEP – whose mission is to enthuse players with a love of old-fashioned games.

Travel back to the best time of your childhood gaming, fight through levels filled with monsters, avoid traps and collect power-ups & trophies in this retro pixel fantasy world.

You can check out my coverage of the original Switch release of Swords And Bones HERE.

RETRO ADVENTURE

The Kingdom of Vestus is bullied by the great and powerful Wolf Demon. Evil forces take possession of the earth every 500 years.

Another invasion has just arrived…

The inhabitants of the Kingdom of Vestus have lost all hope of survival. Can you stop the inevitable?

AMAZING PIXEL ART

Sword & Bones is made in an art style that resembles 16-bit graphics. The dark and beautiful pixel art visuals are reminiscent of old gems of the genre.

You’ll get shivers down your spine. Hope you are ready for it…

ATMOSPHERE BUILT BY MUSIC

While traveling through these unfriendly lands, unique chiptune music will emphasize a gloomy atmosphere and turns up the fun. Get carried away by flawless retro midi sounds.

It’s time to defeat all the monsters and restore order in the kingdom! Time to show the demons they’re not welcome here. And finally, it’s time to end this war once and for all !!

KEY FEATURES: