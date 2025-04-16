Retro JRPG Starlight Legacy coming to consoles in May 2025

EastAsiaSoft announced that retro pixel art JRPG Starlight Legacy will officially launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 28th, 2025. Physical release is also in the works for select platforms, with more information to be shared in the weeks ahead.

Inspired by genre classics of the 16-bit era, Starlight Legacy combines nostalgic old-school charm with modernized gameplay mechanics and crisp widescreen presentation. Following the tale of three protagonists unwittingly pulled into a devastating conflict, Starlight Legacy features a seamless kingdom to freely explore while gathering artifacts to restore the Eternity Tree. Players can visit each of the four provinces in any order as they build up their party’s stats, meet townspeople, encounter monsters, take to the skies in 3D flight sequences and discover secrets scattered around the expansive map.

Starlight Legacy is originally developed by Decafesoft and is published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$12.99/€12.99, plus a 20% launch discount will be available for select regions and platforms. Starlight Legacy supports English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese languages.

Return to the style of 16-bit RPGs in Starlight Legacy, a non-linear adventure inspired by genre classics! Set in a post-medieval world in the Evaria Kingdom, explore a vast kingdom created with lush 2D pixel art, a nostalgic turn-based battle system and non-linear story where the four provinces of the kingdom can be explored in any order of your choosing.

In Starlight Legacy, the four provinces of the Evaria Kingdom have lived in peace and prosperity for decades, thanks to the Eternity Tree that enriches and purifies the soil, water, and air of the entire kingdom. But a ban on the education of magic has caused unrest, leading to the rise of a separatist movement to liberate the Sky Province from Evaria. The warriors Ignus and Teryl embark on a quest to deliver a sword requested by the king, but shortly after they embark, a devastating attack causes the Eternity Tree to whither. Ignus and Teryl now face the task of restoring the Eternity Tree to save the kingdom. And so begins a great journey through a seamlessly interconnected fantasy world!

Key Features:

-Search for powerful relics to restore the withered Eternity Tree!

-Explore provinces in any order, with enemies and bosses scaled according to your overall progress.

-Travel between towns, dungeons and field environments seamlessly with no load times.

-Immerse yourself in a retro RPG that mixes old-school 2D aesthetics with modern advancements!

-Engage in menu driven turn-based combat inspired by genre classics.

-Take to the skies in 3D flight sequences to quickly traverse the overworld map!