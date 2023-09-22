Retro 2D dungeon platformer Betomis coming to consoles soon

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 5 Views
Betomis

Enter the tricky pixel art dungeons of Betomis, where you’ll need to carefully observe and explore your surroundings in order to escape! Betomis is a retro 2D action platformer where each chamber of the sprawling dungeon is a single screen of environmental puzzling. Light is limited. Weapons are scarce. But deadly hazards are aplenty, from spikes and spinning saw blades to creatures and carnivorous plants!

Take the role of a valiant knight as you creep through the corners of each maze-like dungeon, picking up an axe and shield to defeat foes that stand in your way, hopping on the heads of monsters when you’re disarmed and locating keys to open the door to the next chamber, each more challenging than the one before. Use double jumps to avoid traps and reach obscured platforms. But don’t worry too much… If you do fall victim to the dungeon’s many perils, you’ll instantly restart at the last door, allowing you to try as many times as it takes!

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: September 27, 2023
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Explore dozens of single-screen platforming stages in pixel art style!
  • Overcome each dungeon’s challenges by finding weapons and keys.
  • Slay roving creatures and carnivorous plants!
  • Use double jumps to reach tricky platforms and avoid deadly traps.
  • Retry dungeons immediately upon death without annoying load times!

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Wandering Sword

MyGamer Visual Cast – Wandering Sword (PC)

Sep 21, 2023 11 Views
Reddeer Playstation

RedDeer.Games are coming to Playstation later this year

Sep 20, 2023 35 Views
Cyber Citizen Shockman 2 A New Menace

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace announced for modern consoles

Sep 18, 2023 55 Views
Rayland 2

Lighting bouncing puzzle game Rayland 2 coming to console soon

Sep 16, 2023 60 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Sacrifice Your Friends

Sacrifice Your Friends (XSX) Review with stream

Sep 20, 2023- No Comments on Sacrifice Your Friends (XSX) Review with stream

A frenzied, action-packed party brawer that supports four simultaneous players, Sacrifice Your Friends could provide a nice distraction from…

Mystic Gate

Mystic Gate (XSX) Review with stream

47 Views
Escape from Terror City

Escape From Terror City (XSX) Review with stream

51 Views
3215
Read More

Featured Video

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.