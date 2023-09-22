Retro 2D dungeon platformer Betomis coming to consoles soon

Enter the tricky pixel art dungeons of Betomis, where you’ll need to carefully observe and explore your surroundings in order to escape! Betomis is a retro 2D action platformer where each chamber of the sprawling dungeon is a single screen of environmental puzzling. Light is limited. Weapons are scarce. But deadly hazards are aplenty, from spikes and spinning saw blades to creatures and carnivorous plants!

Take the role of a valiant knight as you creep through the corners of each maze-like dungeon, picking up an axe and shield to defeat foes that stand in your way, hopping on the heads of monsters when you’re disarmed and locating keys to open the door to the next chamber, each more challenging than the one before. Use double jumps to avoid traps and reach obscured platforms. But don’t worry too much… If you do fall victim to the dungeon’s many perils, you’ll instantly restart at the last door, allowing you to try as many times as it takes!