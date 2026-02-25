Pogui (XSX) Review

Pogui is a side scrolling platformer presented through a retro pixelated art style, published by EastAsiaSoft, and is sold for $5. This 40-minute quest is nothing you have not played before but the easy-going, lower difficulty, and easy 1,000 gamerscore can hit the sweet spot if you are looking for a casual experience.

Playing as a dog who is having some strange dreams, it is your job to reach each stage’s exit. Other than running and jumping, Pogui does not have a gimmick; it is as straightforward as a platformer gets. Each stage lacks verticality but all worlds revolve around a theme. For example, in the water world, there is a lot of swimming. The space world has different gravity. The final stage also acts a bit like an endless runner as your shadow chases you. Although each level is composed of stereotypical video game hazards, some admiration must be given because the hazards, enemies, and assets remain the same, but are constantly rearranged. This makes the progression feel new even though it is not.

Perhaps my biggest criticism comes from the sprinting button. Like a classic Mario game, holding a button causes the puppy to gain speed. However, the sprint meter is on a cool down timer and has some wicked acceleration. This unwieldly control mechanic caused me more deaths than bumping into enemies. Luckily, sprinting is only required in a handful of spots, acting more like a convenience tool.

Unfortunately, this brief adventure lacks any replay value. Without collectables, secrets, or upgrades, there is no reason to replay the quest once completed. All Achievements will naturally be unlocked along the way too. There aren’t even boss battles. At least the simplistic pixelated design is bright, colorful, and rather wholesome. Same goes for the soundtrack.

Pogui is a low-cost platformer that is designed as a simple, charming little experience. Playing it on the easiest difficulty also means instant restarts from the beginning of the previous hazard, basically eliminating any possible threat of frustration. It is worthy of its low cost, just don’t expect anything fancy or particularly engaging, meaty, or addicting.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

