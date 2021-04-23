Physics based Shump puzzler Flowing Light arriving May 2021 – trailer here

by SquallSnake on April 23, 2021
gFaUmNe, a new indie studio from 28 year industry veteran Denis Dufour, is proud to announce that their first game, Flowing Lights, will be coming to digital storefronts next month. It’s also available to pre-order right now on the Xbox Live Store.

Combining physics based puzzling with intense SHMUP-like action, in Flowing Lights you’ll need to curve your shots and bend your thinking as you take on wave after wave of monsters. Overcome an avalanche of bullets, eke out a victory, and then try it all again as you strive to get better scores by satisfyingly stringing together combos.

Flowing Lights will be available on Windows PCs (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on May 7th 2021.

About Flowing Lights
Flowing Lights is an Arcade Puzzle Shooter. A new take on SHMUPs with physics and puzzle-infused level design. The gameplay is smooth and challenging, tailored for those who enjoy “dying and retrying” a few tactics before succeeding. It’s a modern experience with a retro feel, all wrapped up in a colorful minimalist bow.

Features:

  • Puzzle elements for a varied, always fresh experience
  • Retro Arcade gameplay: smooth, accurate, challenging
  • Unique physics based gameplay, gravity is the true 3rd dimension
  • 200 fights created with love, each one unique and with optional challenges
  • Power Ups, Combos, Ranks and online leaderboards for more replayability
