PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Comes to Consoles and PC This Summer

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Bigger city, bigger adventures and the PAW Patrol’s biggest rescue mission yet! Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, are proud to announce the upcoming release of ‘PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls’. Join the pups as they head to the big city and meet a new pup pal in this brand new video game based on the franchise’s first full length feature film ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ releasing August 20th 2021 and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. ‘PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls’ will release August 13th on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Steam priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

When the PAW Patrol learns that Mayor Humdinger has taken over a buzzing metropolis, they must save Adventure City from his selfish scheming and the pups need you on Team PAWsome! Become the pups – including Chase, Skye, and a brand new pup pal– using their unique abilities in high-stakes rescue missions. Deploy next-level gadgets and vehicles to explore the city and have even more fun with minigames like Pup Pup Boogie. With solo play and local co-op modes, this fun-for-all 3D platformer gives young gamers and their families the chance to join the PAW Patrol on their bravest mission yet.

Key Features:

TO ADVENTURE CITY! – Explore all-new locations from PAW Patrol: The Movie

BE THE PUPS – Including Chase, Marshall, Skye, and new city girl Liberty

MISSION PAW – Save the day in amazing rescues and bonus missions

COLLECT THEM ALL – Unlock reward badges for collecting all the pup treats

PLAY MINIGAMES – Like Pup Pup Boogie, in solo or local co-op mode

PAW Patrol is one of the largest global pre-school brands, with the #1 Pre-school show, topping charts since it aired in 2013. The global phenomenon reaches over 170 countries through the TV show, toys, video games, clothing lines, and even theme park rides. As children who love the PAW Patrol are growing up, so are their PAW Patrol pals and the adventures ahead of them with their first full-length feature film ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ coming to the big screen August 20th 2021.

With this new video game ‘PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls’ Outright Games continues one of its longest and most impactful partnerships with Nickelodeon having previously released top selling games in the franchise including ‘PAW Patrol: On a Roll’ and ‘PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay’.

‘We are beyond delighted to be making not only the third PAW Patrol video game as part of our enduring partnership with Nickelodeon, but the first based on a feature length film set in this incredible world’ said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. ‘The pups are incredibly special to us as they are to millions around the world and it’s a great honour to be able to create such fun interactive entertainment for all the fans to enjoy’

‘PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls’ launches August 2021 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC Digital priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.