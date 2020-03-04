Nintendo 3DS theme – Spinner: Mario walkthrough

Currently available for 100 Platinum coins via the MyNintendo program, this Spinner: Mario theme has Mario awkwardly spinning in one direction with only a couple frames of animation.
Nintendo 3DS theme – Spotlight: Princess Peach walkthrough
Currently available for 100 Platinum Coins via the MyNintendo program, this 3DS/2DS theme has to be the most girly theme yet. This quick video simply walks through everything that is included with this theme. Video embedded here:
Nintendo 3DS Theme – Animal Crossing Winter Frolics walkthrough
Currently available for 100 Platinum Coins via the MyNintendo program, this video is a quick demonstration of the Animal Crossing Winter Frolics theme. It is a dynamic theme, meaning the bottom screen is animated, and there is a sound effect that plays [...]
Nintendo 3DS theme A Merry Mario Holiday walkthrough
Currently available for 20 Gold MyNintendo coins, this Mario theme is all about the holidays. When the system wakes up from sleep mode, the growing mushroom sound effect plays and the coin-get sound effect plays when an app or game is activated. This [...]
