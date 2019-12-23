Nintendo 3DS Theme – Animal Crossing Winter Frolics walkthrough

Currently available for 100 Platinum Coins via the MyNintendo program, this video is a quick demonstration of the Animal Crossing Winter Frolics theme. It is a dynamic theme, meaning the bottom screen is animated, and there is a sound effect that plays when the system wakes from sleep mode.
