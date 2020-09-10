MyGamer Visual Cast: Spinch

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
PC
5
0
previous article
One Line Coloring (Switch) Review
next article
Lost Ember coming to Switch in September
Contents

Spinch is a psychedelic platformer created by artist Jesse Jacob. While not as difficult as other Meatboy-like platformers, Spinch is probably the most colorful game you’ll ever play.

Enjoy our stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Platformer, Videocasts
FeaturedPCPlatformervideocast
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
One Line Coloring (Switch) Review
7.0
12
 
OkunoKA Madness (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Spinch
 
Psychedelic Platformer Spinch now available
 
Arena battler GORSD gets trailer and release date
 
Election Year Knockout 2020: The Punch Out Style President Debate (PC) Review with stream
 
Towaga: Among Shadows (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Journey of the Broken Circle on Switch will be free for previous nakana.io purchasers

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
Lovable Hat Cults whimsical puzzle platformer Journey of the Broken Circle launches on September 18th on Steam for €8 / $9.99 / £7.20 and on Nintendo Switch for €8 / $8 / £7.20 via the eShop. As an added bonus, for 3 days after launch, owners of any games [...]
7
 

Pocky & Rocky will return in 2021

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
Natsume announced that Pocky & Rocky 2021 (working title) will be launching in 2021. The new Pocky & Rocky is a sequel to the hugely popular Pocky & Rocky on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in the early 1990s. “We are very [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums