MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 9, 2021
PC
6
0
previous article
Trash Quest is a difficult but cute Metroidvania with zero checkpoints - available now
next article
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - Definitive Edition (PC) Review
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Contents

Originally debuting in 2007, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered has been upgraded over the original. This 5 chapter batch of episodic content has been enhanced with updated visuals, re-encoded audio, better lighting and more.

Here in our short play, we simply wanted to demonstrate the gameplay and briefly talk about the series as a whole.

Enjoy:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, Featured, PC, Videocasts
AdventureFeaturedPCSkunkape Gamesvideocast
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gynoug (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
7
 
Circa Infinity (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Clockwork Aquario (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play
 
White Shadows
Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available
 
Cloud Cutter
Cloud Cutter (PC) Review with stream
 
bat feat
Battlefield 2042 (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Trash Quest

Trash Quest is a difficult but cute Metroidvania with zero checkpoints – available now

by SquallSnake on December 8, 2021
So you like difficult games? Are “Veteran” or “Nightmare” basic levels for you? You should try Trash Quest. The premiere on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X will be on December 10 and on Nintendo Switch on December 16. Check out this [...]
7
 
White Shadows

Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available

by SquallSnake on December 8, 2021
Thunderful Publishing, Mixtvision & Monokel are pleased to announce that cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for $19,99 / €19.99 / £16.99. Step into a rich and atmospheric world where you play as a [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums