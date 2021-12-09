MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Originally debuting in 2007, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered has been upgraded over the original. This 5 chapter batch of episodic content has been enhanced with updated visuals, re-encoded audio, better lighting and more.

Here in our short play, we simply wanted to demonstrate the gameplay and briefly talk about the series as a whole.

Enjoy: