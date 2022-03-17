MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)

This week, Gillman and I play Metal Dogs, a top-down action game features puppies with missiles strapped to their backs. Fighting tanks as a machine wearing dog? Cool! Let’s go!
