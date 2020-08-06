MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)

by squallsnake on August 6, 2020
Currently available through Xbox GamePass on Xbox One and PC, Gillman and Squall try out Forager. Inspired by others build’em-up sims, our two staffer talk about the bright colors found in the game as well as other current happenings.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
