MyGamer Visual Cast: Flying Red Barrel -A Diary of a Little Aviator (PC)

Fruitbat Factory has sort of name of name for themselves by releasing games that might not be the best looking but often play quite well. Flying Red Barrel is one such game as the Flash-like graphics are simple but the gameplay is smooth, challenging, and rather entertaining. Also, this game won’t be released until June 19th but we had a chance to check this out a couple week early – pretty cool!

Enjoy the stream embedded below: