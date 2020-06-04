MyGamer Visual Cast: Flying Red Barrel -A Diary of a Little Aviator (PC)

by squallsnake on June 4, 2020
PC
5
0
previous article
Awesome Pea 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
Contents

Fruitbat Factory has sort of name of name for themselves by releasing games that might not be the best looking but often play quite well. Flying Red Barrel is one such game as the Flash-like graphics are simple but the gameplay is smooth, challenging, and rather entertaining. Also, this game won’t be released until June 19th but we had a chance to check this out a couple week early – pretty cool!

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedFruitbat FactoryPCvideocast
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Awesome Pea 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
5
 
Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review
6.5
 
Aqua Lungers (Switch) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Flying Red Barrel -A Diary of a Little Aviator (PC)
 
Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine coming soon to Steam Early Access, X1 later
View All
Latest News
      
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020

by squallsnake on June 2, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through June 8, 2020: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 99Vidas Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Cartoon Network: Battle [...]
62
 

These are the free PS+ games for June 2020

by squallsnake on May 29, 2020
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during June 2020. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as [...]
90
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums