Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on September 24, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Bird Simulator Feather flying onto PS4 and X1 next week
next article
SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei now available on Nintendo Switch with new features
Contents
Item Reviewed

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Satirical humor and meta references are comical
The Claymation presentation is something different although no graphical enhancements were made

Negatives

How the heck do you actually play this game – lack of tutorial or instructions
Plodding pace with trial-and-error gameplay will test patience

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A product of its time with no graphical or gameplay enhancements leave this niche title to be appreciated by a niche audience.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

The majority of RPGs follow the troupes such as a hero murdering throngs of enemies to get stronger or trying to defeat the overbearing evil that is sweeping across the land. Moon attempts to create an RPG experience but without using these RPG stereotypes that have been around forever. Definitely a product of its time, there are moments of enjoyment if you have the tenacity to suffer through the slow pacing.

Instead of grinding for XP, Moom: Remix RPG Adventure, dubbed an anti-RPG, is all about trying to spread love by restoring the souls the hero of the land has killed. Completing quests by helping citizens of the world is how your character grows stronger but this mechanic is hidden behind a steep learning curve. Herein is the biggest problem – the game never tells you what to do, how to do it, and why you need to do it.  When I first started playing, I was just walking around talking to everyone I encountered, as one does in any RPG, before my character passed out for no reason, causing a game over and sending me back to my save file from 15 minutes prior. This stamina system is never explained to the player making Moon an unplayable mess unless you read an online FAQs before you start playing. With gameplay this unconventional, not having an included instruction manual or hint system is baffling.

This obtuse gameplay will further test patience in combination with the snail’s pace of the playable character. Slowly walking across each screen just takes way too much time and even the text bubbles take time to appear. On the other hand, the game’s opening segment literally fills the screen with overlaid text but gives the player about three seconds to read it all – I read the first few words before it automatically jumped to the next text block.  The journey also requires some repetition as the player needs to use trial and error to figure out where certain characters are going to be and when. Mess this up and it is back to that previous save from a long time ago, causing tons of wasted time.

Moon was originally an original Playstation game only released in Japan and the presentation shows. Cartoony sprites placed on top of pre-rendered backgrounds probably looked a lot better back in the day on a CRT but this Switch release features no increased resolution to enhanced visual features.  Although it might not be the best looking game, at least players can appreciate the quirky characters and strange Claymation-style animation. 

I am super happy a game like Moon has made its way onto the Switch eShop, translated officially for the first time for American gamers to enjoy. However, outside of the novelty of preservation and ease of access, Moon has limited playablity in the modern gaming landscape.  The slow pace and bizarre non-tutorialized gameplay will easily test the tenacity of most players, leaving this experience for only die-hard RPG fans who can appreciate a lost niche title. 

Also Try: Earthbound Beginnings (Wii U Virtual Console)  

Don’t Forget About: Miitopia (3DS)

Wait For It: Tomodachi Life 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, Featured, Reviews, RPG, Switch
FeaturedOnion GamesReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review
5.0
5
 
Active Neurons 2 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Bake ‘n Switch (Switch) Review
3.5
Platforms
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
 
Hellbound (PC) Review with stream
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Spinch
View All
Latest News
      
 

SciFi Action-Adventure MindSeize coming to Switch eShop September 30 – trailer here

by squallsnake on September 24, 2020
The mind bending SciFi Action-Adventure MindSeize makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch eShop this month on the 30th of September 2020 for 19.99€ / US$ 23.99. The game will launch with a release sale with 15% discount, which will stay active until 7th of [...]
16
 

SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei now available on Nintendo Switch with new features

by squallsnake on September 24, 2020
SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei is now available on Nintendo Switch eShop for $7.99. First released in 1989 for the Mega Drive in Japan before making its way to the west in 1990, the legendary Herzog Zwei set the standard for real-time strategy games, influencing [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums