Metroidvania platformer Witchcrafty is temporarily a Vita exclusive – launches July 2021

Witchcrafty will be released on PlayStation Vita on July 20th for $4.99.
This game will be temporary exclusive for PlayStation Vita consoles.
Witchcrafty is a metroidvania-platformer that immerses you in a world of magic. Something strange is happening in the Kingdom – the forests are filled with predatory plants, their peace-loving peoples have taken up arms against each other, and goblins were noticed in the deep mines. The little witch has to start her journey in search of truth and answers. Who is behind all these events? Should you trust strangers along the way? Who stole the Witch’s mail? Or maybe all this is not at all what it seems?
