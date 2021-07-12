Metroidvania platformer Witchcrafty is temporarily a Vita exclusive – launches July 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
Vita
6
0
previous article
Competitive puzzle game Mind Maze gets PS Vita and Console release in July 2021
next article
EastAsiaSoft bringing retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin to PS4
Witchcrafty
Contents

Witchcrafty will be released on PlayStation Vita on July 20th for $4.99.
This game will be temporary exclusive for PlayStation Vita consoles.

Witchcrafty Sc1

Witchcrafty is a metroidvania-platformer that immerses you in a world of magic. Something strange is happening in the Kingdom – the forests are filled with predatory plants, their peace-loving peoples have taken up arms against each other, and goblins were noticed in the deep mines. The little witch has to start her journey in search of truth and answers. Who is behind all these events? Should you trust strangers along the way? Who stole the Witch’s mail? Or maybe all this is not at all what it seems?

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Vita
Newsvita
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
8
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Metaloid Origin

EastAsiaSoft bringing retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin to PS4

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
EastAsiaSoft announced that retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin will soon be available on PS4, available digitally in North America, Europe and Asia tomorrow, July 13th. Metaloid: Origin is the sequel to the run-and-gun classic METAGAL. This entry [...]
6
 
Witchcrafty

Metroidvania platformer Witchcrafty is temporarily a Vita exclusive – launches July 2021

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
Witchcrafty will be released on PlayStation Vita on July 20th for $4.99.This game will be temporary exclusive for PlayStation Vita consoles. Witchcrafty is a metroidvania-platformer that immerses you in a world of magic. Something strange is happening in [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums