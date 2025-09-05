Lovecraftian Survival Horror The Order Of The Snake Scale Arrives on Xbox

The Order Of The Snake Scale, a Lovecraftian survival horror game with a partially open world, is debuting on Xbox consoles. This surreal title, set in an alternate universe, combines combat, puzzles, and resource gathering with the visual style of classic horror games. The release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for September 4, 2025. The game was previously released on PC and will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 25.

Created by the independent Polish team at FM Simple Games Studio, the game was first released on PC, where it received positive feedback from players. The console versions of The Order Of The Snake Scale are being handled and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

A Surreal Lovecraftian Horror Experience

The Order Of The Snake Scale is a surreal survival horror set in an alternate universe. Inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, the game is filled with dark themes and a sense of primal fear.

Players take on the role of a detective investigating the mysterious death of a woman in the town of Happy Rock. The story unfolds in a dystopian setting shaped by a new world order.

Gameplay includes solving logic puzzles, platforming, combat, resource collection, and various interactions with the environment. The controls and mechanics pay tribute to classic horror games of the past.

The developers at FM Simple Games Studio also offer original 3D models and a distinctive visual and musical style that reflects retro horror aesthetics.

The Order Of The Snake Scale – Key Features:

Lovecraftian survival horror Combat, puzzles, and resource gathering Dystopian atmosphere Partially open-world exploration Unique retro-style presentation

The Order Of The Snake Scale will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 4, 2025. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 25, 2025.