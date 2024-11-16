Liberte is a French Revolution inspired hack’n’slasher with roguelite elements coming to Xbox, Playstation 2025

Liberte, a French Revolution-inspired hack’n’slash with card game and roguelite elements, is coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles on November 15. The title is distinguished by a dynamic combat system and a storyline combining political intrigue with occultism. Liberte also refers to the works of H.P. Lovecraft and body horror movies. The game has already hit PC, and will also be released on PlayStation 5 in the next few months.

The game was developed by Polish studio Superstatic and appeared first on PC. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the development and release of Liberte on consoles.

Liberte is a hack’n’slash game, which also offers, among other things, elements of a card game and roguelite. The gameplay mainly involves exploration and combat. Under a dynamic combat system, the player can create any combination from more than 100 available skill and talent cards. In doing so, both white and firearms can be used.

The plot of the game refers to historical events related to the French Revolution. The creators’ inspirations also include the works of H.P. Lovecraft and the films of David Cronenberg.

In Liberte, the player finds himself in an alternate version of 18th-century Paris during the French Revolution. The chaos is compounded by the appearance of a being from another dimension – the mysterious Lady Bliss. The player takes on the role of Rene, who is chosen by Lady Bliss to find the next ruler from among the representatives of the four factions vying for power. As the story progresses, other characters can also be impersonated.

Liberte – main features:

hack’n’slash in the reality of revolution;

Lovecraftian mysteries;

dynamic battles;

a plot that combines political intrigue with the occult;

a unique card system.

Liberte’s release date for the Xbox Series X|S is set for November 15, 2024, with a PlayStation 5 release also scheduled for 2024/2025.