Table tennis gets a fighting game twist in this action-packed journey to become the best in the world! Defeat quirky characters utilizing quick wit and precise timing in increasingly challenging matches. King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX is a boss rush arcade fighter where table tennis warriors from across the globe gather for the ultimate tournament.

Face challengers from across the table, move left or right and strategically shoot in 3 directions, preparing for return volleys as you wear your enemy down. Outlast your adversaries, learn their strategies and drain their stamina to execute special kill shots! Enjoy endless play in Arcade mode or take on champions in single matches to improve your skills!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: September 17, 2025

Price: US $6.99 / €6.99

Face off against crazy opponents.

Learn your enemy’s quirks and strategically wear them down.

Keep your stamina high with skillful execution!

Perform powerful kill shots.

Immerse yourself in the fight playing from a first-person perspective!