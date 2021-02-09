Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2021
Switch
6
0
Full Review

Originally released on PC in 2018 and taking place in the Quest for Glory series, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption has been ported to Switch with Joycon and touch screen support.

Hero-U mixes a number of genres to create something unique but is not for everyone. The slow pace of the adventure mechanics offer humorous dialog and a wealth a choices but the visual novel-like approach requires ample amount of reading and patience. The RPG mechanics allows the player to grow in numerous ways but can easily get overwhelmed with the amount of options available; clicking on the staggering amount of interactive objects in any scene can also be overwhelming. Strangest yet, the story and side quests can almost be entire avoided if one chooses which encourages repeat playthroughs. Playing as a dopey kid trying to be a successful thief winds up attending school to become a rogue to learn the tools of the trade. There is a lot happening, play time is lengthy, and adventure fans have a lot to enjoy.

To be honest, I never had the chance to play the fan favorite Quest for Glory series and prefer a little more action in my adventures. Although the text-heavy, slow pace of gameplay wouldn’t be my first choice, I still understand the appeal of this isometric digital download. Since the game runs with a day/night cycle, things happen only at certain points in each day. Also, the limited time restricts the player from learning/leveling everything. Finding time to quell a hungry stomach and romance the ladies can be encouraged but ultimately is up the player.

Given the historical background and popularity of the Quest of Glory series, chances are fans are aware of Hero-U and its successful Kickstarter campaign; these players know what they are getting.  This game was made for those longtime fans and should welcome this familiar although different approach.  Newcomers, like me, should be warned about the novel length of reading required, some trial and error gameplay, and the focus put on character customization and over action packed gameplay. If you want to invest a couple dozen hours into a detailed journey on your Switch and enjoy visual novels and adventure games, Hero-U stands out.

Also available on PC.

Also Try: the later Persona games  

Don’t Forget About: transferring your save data across the Mass Effect games

Wait For It: the sequel Summer Daze at Hero-U scheduled for 2021 release on Switch, PC, and mobile

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

