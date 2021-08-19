Here is when AWAY: The Survival Series will be released

by SquallSnake on August 19, 2021
Breaking Walls announced that its nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, will launch digitally on September 28th for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and physically on October 1st.

AWAY: The Survival Series lets you star in your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, sneak past predators, and hunt down your prey, all while a narrator describes your every move. Set in a distant future where nature has reclaimed the planet, AWAY is a narrative-driven survival adventure where you embody a tiny sugar glider embarking on a quest to save your family. Soar across misty chasms, leap from tree to tree, and climb to the top of the forest canopy as you journey across the posthuman wilderness!

  • Single-player, story-driven adventure – 5-10 hours of gameplay
  • Play as a sugar glider on a journey to save its family – Follow the main story, or embark on various side-quests to uncover the mysteries of AWAY‘s abandoned world.
  • Narrated like a nature documentary
  • Enjoy the enchanting orchestral soundtrack by award-winning composer Mike Raznick, who worked on BBC’s Life and Planet Earth II
  • Run, jump, climb, and glide through a living breathing world full of unique species of plants, insects, and animals.
  • Hunt small prey, fight larger enemies or use stealth and agility to sneak past apex predators unnoticed.
  • Play as other creatures in the wild, such as beetles, lizards, crabs, and more!

AWAY has been a passion project of ours for the past few years and we’re so excited to finally be able to share it with the world,” said Breaking Walls Co-Founder and Creative Director Laurent Bernier. “We’re all environmental enthusiasts at Breaking Walls, so we wanted to craft an experience that combines our love for the outdoors and animals with the accessible joys of an exploratory adventure game. AWAY is a unique merging of these separate passions into a singular, cohesive whole. We can’t wait for players to experience it for themselves.”

