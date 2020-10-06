Her Majesty’s Ship (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on October 6, 2020
Switch
7
0
previous article
Learn about the upcoming Sword of the Necromancer with this Dev Diary
next article
Xbox games on sale for the week of October 6, 2020
Contents
Item Reviewed

Her Majesty’s Ship (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Your crew needs rum to be happy
Sing along to your favorite pirate tune

Negatives

Long loads and some bugs
Complicated UI and takes time and experience to learn
Lots to manage – can take all the fun out of it

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A micro managing seafaring sim that features a complex UI that takes time to understand.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Her Majesty’s Ship puts the player in control of a naval military ship on a quest to increase rank, expand the vessel and crew, and defeat other nations. With a complicated UI, micro managing everything can become complex and ultimately becomes a clicker game. It is not quite The Sims and not quite Fallout Shelter, but something sort of in the middle.

The opening tutorial is pretty long and covers the basics but learning how the game works comes with experimenting within gameplay. Managing the crew and ship in real time quickly becomes reaction-based work. Making sure the crew is properly fed, punishing them if something bad happens, putting them to bed at night so they don’t get cranky, and ensuring there is enough gun powder to arm the cannons are tedious tasks. The idea is to grow the ship to become bigger and strong enough to overcome each enemy. Traveling between ports to stock up on supplies and crew members might have moments of satisfaction but there just isn’t enough meat on the bone.

The generic visuals don’t do the game any favors either. Not realistic but sort of comical, everything looks low budget. At least the soundtrack is what you would expect from a sea shanty game. There are also a few annoying technical issues that also hinder the overall experience. The initial loading screen, for example, is so long and locks the loading animation, I actually thought my game frozen and hard restarted my Switch.  When I booted it back up a second time, I realized the game just takes forever to load. Weird things can happen with the crew and during saving too which makes me believe there wasn’t budget and/or time to put these type of polish into the final product.

If you like to micromanage things from a cumbersome interface, then Her Majesty’s Ship might be worth a look. For everyone else, fear this title might give you scurvy.

Also available on Steam.

Not As Good As: Age of Booty (Xbox 360)

Play It Instead: Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)

Don’t Forget About: Jaws (NES)  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
100%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Her Majesty’s Ship (Switch) Review
5.0
7
 
GORSD (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Lost Ember (Switch) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Learn about the upcoming Sword of the Necromancer with this Dev Diary
 
HyperBrawl Tournament video reveals gameplay, lore, and more
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
View All
Latest News
      
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of October 6, 2020

by squallsnake on October 6, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through October 12, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG* ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s [...]
13
 

Learn about the upcoming Sword of the Necromancer with this Dev Diary

by squallsnake on October 5, 2020
Game developers JanduSoft S.L and Grimorio of Games revealed a 4-minute Developer Diary providing some insight behind the features and gameplay mechanics for their impending monster summoning action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer, ahead of its launch [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums