GBA Single-Pak Link – Woody Woodpecker in Crazy Castle 5

Instead of Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker has been placed inside the Crazy Castle and up to 4 players can compete in a 2 minute, boring mini-game of school yard tag.

Since this game only uses the D-Pad, there is only stage, and there is no action button (no jump, no attack, no abilites, no collectables, etc), it is one of the longest 2 minutes you can experience in any Single-Pak link mutliboot mode. That short music loop can drive anyone insane too.

