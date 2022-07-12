GBA Single-Pak Link – Woody Woodpecker in Crazy Castle 5

Instead of Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker has been placed inside the Crazy Castle and up to 4 players can compete in a 2 minute, boring mini-game of school yard tag.
Since this game only uses the D-Pad, there is only stage, and there is no action button (no jump, no attack, no abilites, no collectables, etc), it is one of the longest 2 minutes you can experience in any Single-Pak link mutliboot mode. That short music loop can drive anyone insane too.
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Konami Collector’s Series: Arcade Advanced
A quality and inexpensive compilation, Konami’s GBA arcade cart features a Single-Pak multiplayer option from 4 of the 6 included games: Frogger, Time Pilot, Yie Ar Kung-Fu, and Rush’n Attack. Although the load times are a little longer, each [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Army Men: Turf Wars
Army Men: Turf Wars on GBA flew under the radar because the Army Men series was over saturated in the market at the time. Two years later, this exact same game engine, right down to the menu interface, was reused to create A Sound Of Thunder, a licensed [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Sonic Advance 3
Instead of collecting rings like in Sonic Advance and Sonic Advance 2‘s single-pak link multiplayer mode, Sonic Advance 3 tasks the player with finding and holding a Chao. It doesn’t matter how long you hold it, you just need to be one holding [...]
Comments