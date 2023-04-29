GBA Single-Pak Link – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Children – Puzzle de Call!

by SquallSnake on April 29, 2023
GBA Single Pak link Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children Puzzle de Call
Did you know the Shin Megami series has a block pushing puzzle game? And this GBA puzzle game has a race-to-the-finish Single-Pak link mode that supports 4 players?

While it lacks options and there are only a couple dozen puzzles available, the short time you’ll send with a linked friend will be pretty fun while it lasts.

