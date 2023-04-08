GBA Single-Pak Link – Shanghai Advance

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Also known as Taipei, Shanghai Advance features a co-op yet competitive Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

Due to the screen size and small tiles, this game is difficult to play on actual Gameboy Advance hardware but made much easier when playing on a Gameboy Player. Still, it is a simple, fun way to clear some tiles with a connected partner.