GBA Single-Pak Link – Shanghai Advance

by SquallSnake on April 8, 2023
GBA Single Pak Shanghai Advance
Also known as Taipei, Shanghai Advance features a co-op yet competitive Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

Due to the screen size and small tiles, this game is difficult to play on actual Gameboy Advance hardware but made much easier when playing on a Gameboy Player. Still, it is a simple, fun way to clear some tiles with a connected partner.

