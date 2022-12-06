GBA Single-Pak Link – Motocross Maniacs Advance

by SquallSnake on December 6, 2022
Single Pak Banner Motorcross Maniacs Adv
Motocross Maniacs Advance is a Konami sequel to the Gameboy original and it features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for four players. There are three game modes available but all of them are not fun and it actually takes longer to load the game than it does to play them.

Thanks for the watching!

