GBA Single-Pak Link – Motocross Maniacs Advance

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Motocross Maniacs Advance is a Konami sequel to the Gameboy original and it features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for four players. There are three game modes available but all of them are not fun and it actually takes longer to load the game than it does to play them.

Thanks for the watching!