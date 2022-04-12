GBA Single-Pak Link – Donkey Kong CLASSIC NES SERIES

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Like Pac-Man and Xevious (the GBA Classic NES Series ports), Donkey Kong features a Single-Pak link multiboot mode for 2 players but it is pretty much pointless. Instead, players can just pass-the-console if you wanted to compete for a high score. Also, high scores are not saved during the linked play. Learn more here.

This is Single-Pak link!