GBA Single-Pak Link – Donkey Kong CLASSIC NES SERIES

by SquallSnake on April 12, 2022
GBA Single Pak Donkey Kong Classic NES Series
Contents

Like Pac-Man and Xevious (the GBA Classic NES Series ports), Donkey Kong features a Single-Pak link multiboot mode for 2 players but it is pretty much pointless. Instead, players can just pass-the-console if you wanted to compete for a high score. Also, high scores are not saved during the linked play. Learn more here.

This is Single-Pak link!

