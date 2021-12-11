GBA Single-Pak link – DK King of Swing – 4 players 1 game pak

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

DK King of Swing has a Single-Pak link mode that acts has a quick demo to the main game. The goal is to reach the top of each of the three stages before your opponents. Unfortunately, the AI bot controlled Donkey Kongs play perfect matches every time, giving the player zero chance of beating them. Each stage is essentially the same too and there are no power-ups, secrets, enemies, or anything else to make the game cool or fun.

This video simply demonstrates this Multi-boot mode that no one probably played.