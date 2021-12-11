GBA Single-Pak link – DK King of Swing – 4 players 1 game pak

DK King of Swing has a Single-Pak link mode that acts has a quick demo to the main game. The goal is to reach the top of each of the three stages before your opponents. Unfortunately, the AI bot controlled Donkey Kongs play perfect matches every time, giving the player zero chance of beating them. Each stage is essentially the same too and there are no power-ups, secrets, enemies, or anything else to make the game cool or fun.
This video simply demonstrates this Multi-boot mode that no one probably played.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak link – GAME & WATCH GALLERY 4 – DK3 + Boxing – punch Waluigi in the face and junk!
There are several playable games in Nintendo’s fourth Game & Watch compilation but two are multiplayer compatible through Single-Pak link – Donkey Kong 3 and Boxing. DK3 pits two players in a tug-of-war style match by shooting water [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – Mario Kart Super Circuit – 4 players 1 game pak
Mario Kart: Super Circuit is pretty much as good as it is going to get in terms of a multiplayer racing game on Gameboy Advance using only one cartridge. Up to four players, each controlling a palette swapped Yoshi, can compete in four tracks which are [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – Silent Scope – BALLOON SHOOT – 4 players 1 game pak
Konami’s handheld Gameboy Advance version of Silent Scope has a decent but short lived Single-Pak link offering. Instead of murdering bad guys, you instead murder balloons using one copy of the game for up to four players. This video is an overview [...]
Comments