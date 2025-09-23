Feudal Japan survival builder Sengoku Dynasty launching on Xbox and Playstation

Sengoku Dynasty — the ultimate feudal Japan survival-builder — is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on September 26.

Set in medieval Japan, Sengoku Dynasty blends village building, open-world survival, and role-playing in one seamless experience. Play solo or co-op and choose your path as a Leader, Craftsman, Warrior, or Monk—each offering a unique way to shape your legacy.

-Gather, craft, fight, and build your own thriving settlement

-Lead your dynasty through dynamic seasons and threats

-Balance warfare with wisdom, spirituality, and growth

-Full controller support and performance optimized for console

-Available Sept 26 on PS5 & Xbox Series X