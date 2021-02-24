248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announces retro-action mech game Explosionade DX coming to Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Explosionade DX is a wild twist on 2D mech games, offering players giant regenerating grenades, 2-player coop, and the revolutionary bouncing “Bubble Shield”. The DX version now includes 60 rebalanced levels, online features, and up-rezzed 4K art from the award-winning XBLIG hit.

“I love games like Metal Warriors and Cybernator with their gritty mech action” declared Nathan Fouts, lead designer at Mommy’s Best Games, “Explosionade DX is a love letter to anime and mech games, but we are adding our own brand of gameplay insanity!”

Mega Additions The game focuses on First Lieutenant Terry Atticus, who is a bit of a screw up. All his friends are storming the Horronym Fortress but Colonel Bouche leaves him to guard the supply depot. Disregarding orders, Terry opens the depot to find a gigantic, prototype mech. As Terry players get to take the mech for a spin in the sewers, only to find a secret, secondary invasion that only the player can stop!

“I was so excited to spend time polishing up Explosionade for the Deluxe version. The interactions between Atticus and his boss are hilarious.”, says Nathan Fouts, “Improving the game was a blast. We looked long and hard at all the levels, dropped the slow ones, improved all the rest, and added dozens of brand new levels and even new enemies!”

March 18th Release On March 18th, Explosionade DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox One version will support a worldwide release.

Pre-Order Available The Xbox One version is available for pre-order now. The Nintendo Switch pre-order will start on February 26th.

Key Features for Explosionade DX in 4K