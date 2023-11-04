Excessive Trim is a vertical slice’em up with a smoking alien

Take flight as a blunt-smokin’ alien in a buzzsaw saucer as he terrorizes farms and recklessly grinds through herds of livestock! Excessive Trim is a pseudo-3D vertical scrolling slice ’em up presented in stark black, white and red 3-tone pixel art. Take control of your circular bladed UFO and try to survive while you collect precious leaves.

Perform dashes to buzz through lines of stampeding cattle, avoid farm machinery, zip between trees and rock formations, cut down angry agriculturalists and more! Tag specific dash points for bonus leaves. Find backwater shops where you can choose between upgrades to give you more health or grant multipliers. But watch out! There’s always bound to be a tradeoff. Survive as long as you can through a procedurally generated stage loop, shoot for the high score and change your color palette to customize the experience.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: November 8, 2023

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features