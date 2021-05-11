Dull Grey (Xbox One) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2021
XBOX One
3
0
previous article
Carebotz is an Asteroids Metroidvania - trailer here
next article
REKT! High Octane Stunts coming to Xbox in May 2021
Contents
Item Reviewed

Dull Grey (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Heavy narrative if you are into that
Gameplay, visual themes, and overall presentation ties directly into the name of the game
Great for Achievement/Trophy hunters and only costs $5

Negatives

Minimal input and lack of action/excitement isn’t for everyone
Not much to look at but that is sort of the point

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A bleak visual novel with barely any input, this short but slow game carries a message that will only appear to a niche audience.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A digital novel with a minimalistic visual style and gameplay, Dull Grey is a cold tale about oppression, opportunities, and choices. It isn’t often a game this dark fully absorbs its namesake.

There isn’t much game here as the player only selects one of two options at certain points of the narrative. Taking the role of Kir, it is the player’s choice that will result in one of numerous endings. If the player stops and reads the text on every screen, it will take just over 10 minutes for one play through. If you slam on the shoulder buttons to advance the text, each run can be completed in a couple minutes.  It is only a matter of time before someone makes a guide on which options to select to unlock each ending, which in turn unlocks an Achievement/Trophy.  Therefore, this is a great game for Achievement hunters but not a good game for action fans.

Sometimes You also released a game called Swordbreaker.  Gameplay is very similar between these two titles although Swordbreaker has a much more vibrant and comic book art style although both games essentially play themselves.

Dull Grey does what it sets out to do – create a minimalist presentation that challenges free will over oppression.  Choices are not necessarily right or wrong, just different, and it is always a wonder what the end result would be if you made that other choice.  Unfortunately, it is impossible to test this theory in real life but is encouraged with replays thanks to the magic of video games and Dull’s Grey narrative structure.

Also available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS Vita.

Not As Good As: an action RPG

Also Try: searching your digital marketplace of choice for other visual novels

Wait For It: a digital Mario choose your own adventure book

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dull Grey (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
3
 
The Skylia Prophecy (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Super Meat Boy Forever (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Carebotz is an Asteroids Metroidvania – trailer here
 
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness gets release window
 
Nanotale – Typing Chronicles (PC) Review
 
Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date
 
Top down shooter Military Base War launches on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

REKT! High Octane Stunts coming to Xbox in May 2021

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2021
After conquering (and jumping over) the hearts of more than 130 000 customers on Nintendo Switch, this widely renowned, high-octane stunt driving game inspired by games such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, finally comes to Xbox. REKT! High Octane Stunts will [...]
4
 

Carebotz is an Asteroids Metroidvania – trailer here

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2021
Indie game developer Péter Takács a.k.a Glasscannon Studio announced the worldwide release of Carebotz, an exciting retro-inspired arcade adventure with exploration elements. Handcrafted with love by sci-fi enthusiasts, Carebotz blends classic Asteroids [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums