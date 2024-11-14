Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – King of Fighters ’99 Evolution

DCtoNGPC The King of Fighters Evolution

The Japanese version of King of Fighters (KoF) ’99 Evolution can be linked with the Japan exclusive King of Fighters: The Battle de Paradise to both Upload and Download content to/from each game. Here is how it works.

https://youtu.be/bdcvpZHwcHM

