Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (GG, 1993) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine is secretly disguised at Puyo Puyo. Sega of America changed the name because they didn’t think Americans would not know what a Puyo is considering this puzzle game wasn’t popular yet.
This Sega Game Gear version features a 2-player Vs mode using the Gear-To-Gear link cable. This game, complete with simulated linked play, is fully playable within Sonic Adventure DX on GameCube.
