Blow It Up is all about exploding aliens in Boomtopia

BOOMTOPIA is in chaos – aliens with explosive superpowers have invaded, snatching your friends and stripping the planet of its natural resources. When they decide to throw a pyrotechnic party, you are the only one with the invitation to crash it. Can you survive the mayhem, rescue your friends and most importantly – Blow some aliens up?
Blow it up is a physics destruction game where chaos meets creativity. It blends light puzzle elements with heart-pounding, mayhem.
“We wanted to create a game where the art of destruction is both a challenge and a celebration,” said Argiris Baltzis, Director at Brain Seal. “With Blow It Up, every explosion is a playful act of rebellion against the alien takeover—and we can’t wait to see how players bring our bombastic vision to life.”
Key Features:
-Explosive Action: Master seven unique bombs in a hyper-realistic physics simulation.
-Quantity & Quality: Over 70 levels of cleverly chaotic, puzzle-infused mayhem await as you aim, fire, and watch enemy fortresses crumble like stale toast.
-Creative Chaos: Use Steamworks integration to jump into custom levels or unleash your inner pyrotechnic genius in Creator Mode.
The game is available now on:
Steam for just 5$
Xbox Series X, S for 7.99$
Playstation 4 and 5 for 7.99$
With a mobile and Nintendo Switch version coming in early March, Blow It Up invites you to join the fray with humor, style, and a whole lot of dynamite.
