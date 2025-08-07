Artistic mixed genre RPG Faye Falling coming to consoles

Take the role of a recently passed soul, unable to recall who you are or how you died. After a chance encounter with a powerful entity, you begin an epic journey to defeat a growing darkness, while recovering your memories along the way. Engage in fast-paced turn-based battles against a wide variety of enemies, evade damage by dodging enemy attacks in snappy minigames and cast powerful spells to fend off your opponents.

Faye Falling is an artistic, emotional experience that explores death, suffering and meaning through top-down action RPG gameplay inspired by genre classics. Immerse yourself in a diverse, ethereal world filled with puzzles and secrets presented in luminous pixel art style.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: August 13, 2025 Price: US $7.99 / €7.99

Features

Immerse yourself in an atmospheric journey through the afterlife!

Navigate mazelike environments and solve brainteasing puzzles.

Engage in real-time minigames to determine success in combat or other obstacles!

Explore multiple endings and evolving forms based on your actions and choices!

Discovery even more secrets and tougher challenges in New Game+ mode.

Enjoy fluid animation in top-down pixel art style!