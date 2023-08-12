2.5D side scroller Neko Journey coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Leap into a colorful and mysterious fantasy world as you take the role of a neko heroine! An old wizard has plagued the land, endangering the mythical creatures that inhabit it and imprisoning your sister, and you’ll have to brave all manner of malicious sorcery to save them. Neko Journey is a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer presented with lush 3D visuals, combining nostalgic old-school gameplay mechanics with modern flair.

From green jungles and grassy plains to snowfields and underwater zones, this journey will be as scenic as it is perilous. Plus you can dress up your heroine with a wide variety of outfits, dye hair, change skin tone and more to further personalize the experience!