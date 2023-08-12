2.5D side scroller Neko Journey coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon

Leap into a colorful and mysterious fantasy world as you take the role of a neko heroine! An old wizard has plagued the land, endangering the mythical creatures that inhabit it and imprisoning your sister, and you’ll have to brave all manner of malicious sorcery to save them. Neko Journey is a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer presented with lush 3D visuals, combining nostalgic old-school gameplay mechanics with modern flair.
From green jungles and grassy plains to snowfields and underwater zones, this journey will be as scenic as it is perilous. Plus you can dress up your heroine with a wide variety of outfits, dye hair, change skin tone and more to further personalize the experience!
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
- Release date: August 18, 2023
- Price: US$9.99 / €9.99
- Run, slide, leap and glide through 2.5D side-scrolling stages!
- Customize your heroine with different outfits, hair styles and skin tones.
- Traverse forests, snowfields, castle halls, dungeons and more!
- Use a skill radial to switch between elemental abilities.
- Collect coins in each level to earn special rewards!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
2005 Japan-only arcade platformer Spica Adventure getting console re-release in 2024
ININ announced that they are teaming up with TAITO to release the 2005 2D platformer Spica Adventure on consoles. ININ have made it possible for the game, previously a Japan-only, arcade-exclusive, to be available to players everywhere for the first time [...]
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
Red Art Games announced the upcoming release of Shinorubi on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam). Shinorubi is a manic shooter developed by Last Boss 88 and ported to consoles by Red Art Games. Red Art Games will bring [...]
Retro-style cyberpunk shooter Project Downfall coming to Switch
RedDeer.Games, an independent game developer, and publisher, officially announced that Project Downfall, created by MGP Studios and Solid9, will be coming to Nintendo Switch consoles. The extreme vision of an alternate future will be available for [...]
Comments