Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mixing the vertical shooter mechanics of Space Invaders, complete with a slowly lowering stack of enemies (balloons in this case), and the Match-3 mechanics of many puzzle games, Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast is a quality hidden gem on Nintendo’s Gameboy Color.

Even better, there are two multiplayer LINK CABLE modes: co-op and vs!

Both modes are great and provide worthwhile replay value.

Want to see more Gameboy multiplayer linking videos?:

–GB/GBC Enable The Link Cable playlist

–GBA Single-Pak Link playlist

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.