Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Mixing the vertical shooter mechanics of Space Invaders, complete with a slowly lowering stack of enemies (balloons in this case), and the Match-3 mechanics of many puzzle games, Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast is a quality hidden gem on Nintendo’s Gameboy Color.
Even better, there are two multiplayer LINK CABLE modes: co-op and vs!
Both modes are great and provide worthwhile replay value.
