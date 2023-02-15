Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
0
previous article
Fight’N Rage coming to XSX and PS5 in 120fps glory
Enable Link Cable Yogi Bear Balloon Blast
Contents

Mixing the vertical shooter mechanics of Space Invaders, complete with a slowly lowering stack of enemies (balloons in this case), and the Match-3 mechanics of many puzzle games, Yogi Bear: Great Balloon Blast is a quality hidden gem on Nintendo’s Gameboy Color.

Even better, there are two multiplayer LINK CABLE modes: co-op and vs!

Both modes are great and provide worthwhile replay value.

Want to see more Gameboy multiplayer linking videos?:

GB/GBC Enable The Link Cable playlist

GBA Single-Pak Link playlist

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Color
BlogFeaturedGameboy Color
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
4
 
Wanted: Dead (XSX) Review with stream
5.5
 
Helvetii (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
View All
Latest News
      
 
Fight’N Rage

Fight’N Rage coming to XSX and PS5 in 120fps glory

by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
BlitWorks Games announced that the acclaimed beat’em up Fight’N Rage will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on the 1st of March in full 120 FPS glory!. Fight’N Rage is an old-school 2D beat’em up for 1-3 players with local co-op support, [...]
6
 
Pronty

Underwater Metroidvania Pronty coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
Happinet Corporation announced that underwater-based Metroidvania-style adventure, Pronty (originally released for Windows PC via Steam is headed to Nintendo Switch on 7th March 2023. Developed by 18 Light Game and Funzone Games for PC, Pronty will be [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums