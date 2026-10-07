Vertical shooter Shockwave Triggers coming soon to consoles and PC

Shockwave Triggers is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up where you’ll choose between 2 pilots – the fast and versatile Amira, whose crystal-sensitive sister has been kidnapped, and the slower but more powerful Turbo B, a mechanic determined to take down the supreme leader of the WW army!

Enjoy anime-style cutscenes and a pumping soundtrack as you blast through 6 unique stages of bullet hell mayhem. Collect crystals from destroyed enemies, initiate shockwaves to cancel incoming projectiles into gems, deploy super attacks and upgrade your ship with character-specific armaments!

Use the shop system to earn new features or buy extra credits, choose from multiple difficulties to suit your playstyle, fill your gallery with unlockable art and use the jukebox feature to enjoy the game’s original soundtrack. Team up for local co-op play, dare to challenge Boss Rush mode and test your skills against online leaderboards!

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: October 14, 2026

Price: US$14.99 / €14.99

Features

-Blast off for vertical scrolling shoot’em up action across a post-apocalyptic wasteland!

-Gather crystals to trigger powerful shockwaves and cancel enemy projectiles.

-Choose from 2 pilots, each with unique strengths and weaknesses!

-Enjoy bullet hell gameplay and anime-style cutscenes set to a pumping original soundtrack.

-Use the in-game shop system to unlock new features or gain extra credits.

-Adjust difficulty, challenge Boss Rush mode, team up for local co-op and more!