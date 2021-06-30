These are the free Playstation games for July 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 30, 2021
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch - PS4 soon
PS July 2021
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during July 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers a trio of action-packed multiplayer-modes* for first-person shooter fans. First there’s the series’ iconic multiplayer experience pitting players against each other worldwide. Second, is the fan-favourite Zombies experience, letting you and friends battle the undead. Last but not least is Blackout, an intense large-map mode inspired by battle royale. Blackout brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the series in all-out survival combat – all with a unique Black Ops twist.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4

The world of WWE is your battleground with over-the-top, arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in interactive environments around the world. Play through a new story mode while unlocking unique characters and Battlegrounds. Compete using special abilities and power-ups in match types like Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and more! Compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world!* Plus, battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends.

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5 version only

The critically acclaimed adventure releases on PS5 with 4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, highly improved visuals, and fast loading – and makes its debut onto PlayStation Plus. Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

These three new releases are also joined by Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, as Sega’s beat’em up enjoys its second month on PlayStation Plus.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Sale
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
7.0
7
 
The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (PS4) Review
8.0
 
The Longing (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Onirike
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chivalry 2 (PC)
 
UnMetal 1
MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)
 
Tip Top
Tip Top (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
PS July 2021

These are the free Playstation games for July 2021

by SquallSnake on June 30, 2021
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during July 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers a trio of action-packed multiplayer-modes* for first-person shooter fans. First there’s the series’ iconic [...]
7
 
Onirike

Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
The new title from Devilish Games, developers of King Lucas and Path to Mnemosyne, is now available in digital format for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Onirike is a fusion of adventure and 3D platforms that will transport us to a dreamlike [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums