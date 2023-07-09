Swords & Bones 2 now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Switch
4
0
previous article
3D puzzle platformer SCARF now available on console
next article
Blind dungeon crawler EchoBlade now available on console
Swords and Bones 2
Contents

Swords & Bones 2 is a continuation of the retro action-adventure game of the same name. This time, as fearless female warrior Beatrice, players will set out on a lethal journey to save the kingdom of Gaudia, which is slowly sinking into demonic darkness.

Inspired by 16-bit icons from the 80s and 90s, Swords & Bones 2 extracts what’s best from the genre’s classics while adding a modern gameplay twist. 50 demanding levels filled with treacherous traps, demonic enemies, and evil monsters await players on this sinister path.

The sequel adds entirely new levels, new opponents, and mechanics like shield parrying. Four, new destructive incantations will also be available for players to choose from before the level begins. The choice must be well-thought-out, as it will not be possible to change the spell during gameplay.

The challenging levels require definitive solutions. Players will have a huge variety of weapons to select from as well as many upgrades, so the most persistent ones will be able to discover both of the game’s two different endings.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Neko Secret Homecoming (Switch) Review
3.5
12
 
Reverie: Sweet As Edition (XSX) Review with Stream
8.0
 
Full Quiet (XSX) Review with stream (new NES game)
6.0
Platforms
 
Feeble Light banner
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
 
Pool Cleaning Simulator Art
MyGamer Visual Cast – Pool Cleaning Simulator (PC Early Access Demo)
 
Full Quiet
8-bit Legit bringing indie NES game Full Quiet to modern consoles
 
Running Fable
Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon
 
Brain Show
Brain Show (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
EchoBlade

Blind dungeon crawler EchoBlade now available on console

by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Blinded and trapped inside a labyrinthian dungeon tower, every sound you make illuminates your path to freedom! In EchoBlade, danger lurks around every darkened corner, from trap doors and chambers filled with toxic fumes to halls patrolled by crusader [...]
5
 
Swords and Bones 2

Swords & Bones 2 now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on July 9, 2023
Swords & Bones 2 is a continuation of the retro action-adventure game of the same name. This time, as fearless female warrior Beatrice, players will set out on a lethal journey to save the kingdom of Gaudia, which is slowly sinking into demonic [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums