Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East headed to consoles

News PC Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 40 Views
Super Jagger Bomb 2 Go East

Get ready for explosive arcade-style platforming action as the caped bomb-collecting superhero returns in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East! This time, bombs have been placed at landmarks and monuments across the globe, spanning from Europe and India to China and Mongolia, and it’s up to Super Jagger to save these international treasures from certain destruction.

Run, jump, fly and dash your way across dozens of unique stages in 2.5D style as you dodge enemies and collect bombs as fast as you can. Complete levels without dying to gain extra lives and use bonus rounds to multiply your score. Collect coins, practice, earn flight licenses and even unlock new playable heroes!

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: February 12, 2025
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Master bite-sized platforming stages in arcade-style action!
  • Avoid enemies and traps as you gather and disarm bombs as quickly as possible.
  • Get extra lives by maxing out your speed and survival skills!
  • Use bonus rounds to multiply your score and aim for the top.
  • Save national treasures, landmarks and monuments to become the ultimate hero!
  • Earn flight licenses and unlock new playable characters!

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

MACROSS -Shooting Insight-

Macross -Shooting Insight- (PS5) Review

Feb 7, 2025 92 Views
MACROSS -Shooting Insight-

MACROSS -Shooting Insight- taking off on Playstation and Switch

Feb 3, 2025 259 Views
Girlfriend from Hell

Survive your GF’s wrath in Girlfriend From Hell this V-Day

Feb 1, 2025 217 Views
Mechanita

Mechanita is a new side scrolling platformer by EastAsiaSoft

Feb 1, 2025 254 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums