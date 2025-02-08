Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East headed to consoles

Get ready for explosive arcade-style platforming action as the caped bomb-collecting superhero returns in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East! This time, bombs have been placed at landmarks and monuments across the globe, spanning from Europe and India to China and Mongolia, and it’s up to Super Jagger to save these international treasures from certain destruction.

Run, jump, fly and dash your way across dozens of unique stages in 2.5D style as you dodge enemies and collect bombs as fast as you can. Complete levels without dying to gain extra lives and use bonus rounds to multiply your score. Collect coins, practice, earn flight licenses and even unlock new playable heroes!