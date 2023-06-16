Strictly Limited Games is releasing physical editions of Akai Ito and Aoi Shiro HD Remaster

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 16, 2023
Switch
5
0
previous article
Nocturnal (XSX) Review with stream
next article
Neko Secret Homecoming coming to Switch soon
Aoi Shiro HD Remaster
Contents

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with SUCCESS Corp, is teaming up and release the limited boxed editions of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch. Get ready to experience these two previously exclusive Japanese PlayStation 2 Visual Novels remastered in HD and packed into one Definitive Nintendo Switch version  for the first time in the west.

These editions will exclusively be available at Strictly Limited Games  and will be the ONLY physical version of the game worldwide.

“Akai Ito” is a captivating visual novel originally released on PlayStation 2 in Japan, that takes players on an emotional journey of love, mystery and self-discovery. Set in modern-day Japan, the story follows the protagonist, Kei, as she navigates the complexities of her past and uncovers the truth about her identity.

After the untimely passing of her mother, Kei inherits an old Japanese mansion in the secluded town of Hemizuka. Intrigued by the mysteries surrounding her family and the legend of the mountain god, Kei embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets hidden within her ancestral home. Along the way, Kei encounters Yumei, a girl with a connection to the mystical world, and together they delve deeper into the enigma that binds them.

Featuring beautiful artwork, evocative music, and multiple branching storylines, “Akai Ito” offers a rich visual and narrative experience. The choices made by players will shape Kei’s journey, leading to different outcomes and endings that reflect the complexities of love, sacrifice, and personal growth.

“Aoi Shiro” is a Japanese adventure game that takes place in both the modern real world and a mythical realm. The story is presented from the perspective of Shouko Osanai, a girl who serves as the head of the kendo club at Seijo Gakuin.

In this adventure game, players navigate through the story and make choices using a mouse or a controller. The game mechanics are straightforward, with no complex operations required. Depending on the choices made by the player, the story progresses differently, ultimately affecting the fate of the main character.

The game boasts a total of 56 endings, comprising 36 bad endings, 14 normal endings, and 6 true endings. As players complete certain routes, new choices and storylines become available through a system known as “root seal.”

The story begins with Shouko Osanai’s arrival at Shoushin Temple in Unasaka, a distant location in the southern region, for the kendo club’s training camp. One evening, while walking along the beach, Shouko and Yasumi Aizawa, the club manager, come across a girl lying in the sand. Syouko rescues the girl, named Nami, and a strong bond forms between Nami, Shouko, and Yasumi. This encounter becomes a pivotal moment, forever altering Shouko’s fate and setting in motion a series of life-changing events for Shouko.

Overall, “Aoi Shiro” offers an immersive adventure game experience, where the player’s choices shape the narrative, leading to various outcomes and multiple endings.

Features: 

  • Compelling visual novel gameplay with a captivating storyline
  • Beautifully rendered anime-style graphics
  • Multiple branching paths and endings based on player choices
  • Two Games in one package
  • Remastered in HD
  • Engaging dialogue and immersive narrative
  • Aoi Shiro includes the Bonus Game: Onigiri no Oni

Limited Editions:

Strictly Limited Games is giving Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster the boxed legacy it deserves, with two unique limited editions, available for pre-order exclusively via the Strictly Limited Games online shop. 

The Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch, at a price of 34.99€, including a colourful game manual.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch for 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles: 

  • Game for Nintendo Switch with a Reversible Cover
  • Special Edition Box
  • Colorful Game Manual 
  • Original Soundtrack on 4 CDs
  • Reversible Poster
  • Two Postcards
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Nocturnal (XSX) Review with stream
9.0
9
 
Chronicles of 2 Heroes (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
 
Laserpitium (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Assassins Creed Mirage header
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (PC/Console) Preview
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
 
R 3
Alan Wake 2 (PC/Console) Preview
 
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review
 
Chronicles of 2 Heroes
Retro platformer Chronicles of 2 Heroes now available on console and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Neko Secret Homecoming banner

Neko Secret Homecoming coming to Switch soon

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2023
Neko Secret Homecoming mixes third-person 3D exploration of Neko Town with 2D puzzles in the anime factory. Hacking the anime factory’s terminals will require picture puzzles to be solved, thereby unlocking beautiful images, while other mini games are [...]
1
 
Aoi Shiro HD Remaster

Strictly Limited Games is releasing physical editions of Akai Ito and Aoi Shiro HD Remaster

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2023
Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with SUCCESS Corp, is teaming up and release the limited boxed editions of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch. Get ready to experience these two previously exclusive Japanese PlayStation 2 [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums