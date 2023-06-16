Strictly Limited Games is releasing physical editions of Akai Ito and Aoi Shiro HD Remaster

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with SUCCESS Corp, is teaming up and release the limited boxed editions of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch. Get ready to experience these two previously exclusive Japanese PlayStation 2 Visual Novels remastered in HD and packed into one Definitive Nintendo Switch version for the first time in the west.

These editions will exclusively be available at Strictly Limited Games and will be the ONLY physical version of the game worldwide.

“Akai Ito” is a captivating visual novel originally released on PlayStation 2 in Japan, that takes players on an emotional journey of love, mystery and self-discovery. Set in modern-day Japan, the story follows the protagonist, Kei, as she navigates the complexities of her past and uncovers the truth about her identity.

After the untimely passing of her mother, Kei inherits an old Japanese mansion in the secluded town of Hemizuka. Intrigued by the mysteries surrounding her family and the legend of the mountain god, Kei embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets hidden within her ancestral home. Along the way, Kei encounters Yumei, a girl with a connection to the mystical world, and together they delve deeper into the enigma that binds them.

Featuring beautiful artwork, evocative music, and multiple branching storylines, “Akai Ito” offers a rich visual and narrative experience. The choices made by players will shape Kei’s journey, leading to different outcomes and endings that reflect the complexities of love, sacrifice, and personal growth.

“Aoi Shiro” is a Japanese adventure game that takes place in both the modern real world and a mythical realm. The story is presented from the perspective of Shouko Osanai, a girl who serves as the head of the kendo club at Seijo Gakuin.

In this adventure game, players navigate through the story and make choices using a mouse or a controller. The game mechanics are straightforward, with no complex operations required. Depending on the choices made by the player, the story progresses differently, ultimately affecting the fate of the main character.

The game boasts a total of 56 endings, comprising 36 bad endings, 14 normal endings, and 6 true endings. As players complete certain routes, new choices and storylines become available through a system known as “root seal.”

The story begins with Shouko Osanai’s arrival at Shoushin Temple in Unasaka, a distant location in the southern region, for the kendo club’s training camp. One evening, while walking along the beach, Shouko and Yasumi Aizawa, the club manager, come across a girl lying in the sand. Syouko rescues the girl, named Nami, and a strong bond forms between Nami, Shouko, and Yasumi. This encounter becomes a pivotal moment, forever altering Shouko’s fate and setting in motion a series of life-changing events for Shouko.

Overall, “Aoi Shiro” offers an immersive adventure game experience, where the player’s choices shape the narrative, leading to various outcomes and multiple endings.

Features:

Compelling visual novel gameplay with a captivating storyline

Beautifully rendered anime-style graphics

Multiple branching paths and endings based on player choices

Two Games in one package

Remastered in HD

Engaging dialogue and immersive narrative

Aoi Shiro includes the Bonus Game: Onigiri no Oni

Limited Editions:

Strictly Limited Games is giving Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster the boxed legacy it deserves, with two unique limited editions, available for pre-order exclusively via the Strictly Limited Games online shop.

The Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch, at a price of 34.99€, including a colourful game manual.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch for 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles:

Game for Nintendo Switch with a Reversible Cover