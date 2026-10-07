Star Wars: Galactic Racer races onto consoles and PC

Fuse Games and Secret Mode announced the launch of Star Wars: Galactic Racer on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Amazon Luna.

In Star Wars: Galactic Racer, elite pilots compete in the Galactic League, an underground racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim. Established by racing enthusiast Darius Pax, underhanded and well-connected racer Kestar Bool has become the Galactic League’s champion and will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on the title. With nowhere else to turn, Pax recruits Shade, a lone racer with a personal grudge against the Bool family, to enter the Galactic League and bring an end to Kestar’s reign before his corruption grows too deep to remove.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring fans deeper into the Star Wars galaxy through original interactive stories, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer gave us a chance to explore the racing culture fans have loved for years while letting players live out the fantasy of piloting some of the franchise’s most iconic vehicles,” said Douglas Reilly, VP and GM, Lucasfilm Games. “We’re proud to have worked with Fuse and Secret Mode, whose love of Star Wars and passion for racing games helped create an original story-driven adventure that feels right at home in the galaxy.”

The title reflects Lucasfilm Games’ broader approach to create original stories for the interactive medium that delves deeper and goes beyond what fans have already experienced in a galaxy far, far away…. And by offering players a game that is easy to pick up, Star Wars: Galactic Racer provides new fans an easy entry point into one of the most iconic franchises while also catering to the existing fanbase.

“Three and a half years ago, Fuse Games was a handful of people with a big idea scrawled on a whiteboard. Today we launch our debut game, set in a galaxy far, far away. Building an experience at this scale as a small independent studio meant finding a different way to work, and different people to work with, at every step,” said Matt Webster, Co-Founder and CEO, Fuse Games. “We thank everyone involved who helped get us here, to the team at Secret Mode, and above all to Lucasfilm Games, for trusting our team with such a legendary galaxy. We can’t wait for players to enter the league and see the wonderful vehicle builds they create to get to the top.”

“It’s been an honor and privilege to work with Fuse and Lucasfilm Games on Star Wars: Galactic Racer. As a devoted Star Wars fan, I am so excited to see our players’ reaction to this amazing game. We’re thrilled to be bringing racing back to the Star Wars galaxy!” said James Schall, Co-Founder and Chief Publishing Officer, Secret Mode.

A Runs-Based Racing Adventure, In a Galaxy Far, Far Away….

Star Wars: Galactic Racer features an innovative runs-based campaign that challenges players to chart their own path through the Galactic League, choosing between different events as they progress with unlocks and new challenges at every turn.

-COMPETE IN HIGH-STAKES RACES – Slam, shunt, and takedown rivals across varied circuits as you pilot landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and podracers. The greater the risk, the greater the reward.

-SURVIVE A DANGEROUS UNDERGROUND SPORT – Join the Galactic League – an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim. Become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory.

-BUILD AND CUSTOMIZE YOUR CRAFT – Pilot different classes of repulsorcraft each with distinct physics and playstyles. Build a ride that showcases your style and gives you a competitive edge.

-BATTLE RIVALS IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES – Ride solo through a story-driven campaign of shifting alliances or brave strategic PvP grudge matches where reputation rides with you.

-CLIMB THE RANKS AND EARN REWARDS – Prove yourself through intense rivalries and escalating challenges. Every choice shapes your prospects as you build your status in The Galactic League.