Skul: The Hero Slayer coming to Steam in January, consoles 2021

Skul: The Hero Slayer, the hit indie roguelite being published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, just announced that the 1.0 version will be released on January 21st.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing this update with our community and seeing how they like the new content,” said Sang Woo Park, CEO of SouthPAW Games. “It’s been a couple of months since our last update, but we think the wait will be worth it. The 1.0 patch will be pretty massive and completely transform the game.”



While SouthPAW Games will continue to update and expand on the PC version for the foreseeable future, they’re also planning to release Skul for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch in early 2021. Skul is available now on Steam Early Access and will be 20% off at launch.