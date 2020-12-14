Skul: The Hero Slayer coming to Steam in January, consoles 2021

by SquallSnake on December 14, 2020
PC
10
0
previous article
My Aunt Is A Witch (Xbox One) Review
next article
Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon
Contents

Skul: The Hero Slayer, the hit indie roguelite being published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, just announced that the 1.0 version will be released on January 21st.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing this update with our community and seeing how they like the new content,” said Sang Woo Park, CEO of SouthPAW Games. “It’s been a couple of months since our last update, but we think the wait will be worth it. The 1.0 patch will be pretty massive and completely transform the game.”

While SouthPAW Games will continue to update and expand on the PC version for the foreseeable future, they’re also planning to release Skul for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch in early 2021. Skul is available now on Steam Early Access and will be 20% off at launch. 

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
News
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Beat Me! (Xbox One) Review
4.0
2
 
My Aunt Is A Witch (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Absolute Drift (Switch) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
 
Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after
 
Werewolf the Apocalypse – Earthblood gets first brutal gameplay video
 
Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon
 
Skul: The Hero Slayer coming to Steam in January, consoles 2021
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2020
PM Studios is ecstatic to announce that Hoa is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam in April 2021. Showcased exclusively during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this morning, Hoa is a beautiful puzzle platforming game that features [...]
5
 

Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2020
Team Meat is proud to reveal that it’s long, long awaited sequel to 2010’s runaway platforming hit Super Meat Boy is finally nigh! That’s right, Super Meat Boy Forever is coming for us all on the Nintendo Switch eShop, alongside its PC counterpart on the [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums