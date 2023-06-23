Pixel art adventure Boo Party coming soon to Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Switch
5
0
previous article
Candle Knight (PC) Review
next article
Last Labyrinth getting physical editions on PS5 and Switch
Boo Party Switch
Contents

Recruited by a sketchy scientist, your job is to enter the site of paranormal disturbances and come back with photographic proof of ghosts and monsters! Boo Party is a top-down pixel art adventure where you interact with NPCs, fulfill special jobs and side quests, find key items and play a wide variety of mini games to get the full scoop on a dozen supernaturally seductive ladies.

Explore the mansion at your own pace, complete missions for an interesting cast of characters and snap those photos to document the spicy secrets you uncover… for science! Get ready for a lighthearted and hedonistic adventure that’s sure to bring a smile to your mortal face, all set to a groovy soundtrack by composer OSC!

  • Platforms: Switch
  • Release date: June 29, 2023
  • Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

Freely explore a haunted mansion in top-down pixel art style!
Meet and photograph 12 supernatural ladies.
Unlock saucy images and collect them in your album!
Play a variety of mini games to fulfill side quests and jobs you get from NPCs.
Enjoy a groovy soundtrack by Crawlco Block Knockers composer OSC!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Candle Knight (PC) Review
6.0
5
 
7 Horizons (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Brave Soldier: Invasion of Cyborgs (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight (PC) Review
 
storm breaker gaming mouse
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
 
Starfield Preview | MYGamer.net
Starfield (Xbox/PC) Preview (2023): Is the Wait Finally Over?
 
Assassins Creed Mirage header
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (PC/Console) Preview
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
View All
Latest News
      
 
Last Labyrinth

Last Labyrinth getting physical editions on PS5 and Switch

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Amata K.K., teamed up to release limited boxed editions of Last Labyrinth for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. In Last Labyrinth Players must escape a mansion full of hidden dangers alongside a mysterious girl [...]
8
 
Boo Party Switch

Pixel art adventure Boo Party coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Recruited by a sketchy scientist, your job is to enter the site of paranormal disturbances and come back with photographic proof of ghosts and monsters! Boo Party is a top-down pixel art adventure where you interact with NPCs, fulfill special jobs and [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums