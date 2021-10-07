Orcs Must Die! 3 getting Cold As Eyes DLC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Robot Entertainment announced the all new Cold as Eyes DLC for Orcs Must Die! 3 is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 11, 2021. Additionally, starting today, players can jump in and enjoy two scenario maps, Master’s Courtyard and Hidden Dock, that have been added to the Endless game mode. To celebrate this announcement, Orcs Must Die! 3 will be discounted 20% across all platforms for a limited time.

You can watch stream of Orcs Must Die 3 on PC here.

In the Cold as Eyes DLC, Orcs Must Die! 3 players must now battle against the all new Cyclopean race. Cyclopean Shamans use their totems to disable traps while the Cyclops Mesmerizer tracks its target with a powerful arcane eye ray. Their race ability heals all Cyclopes near any dying Cyclops, allowing them to survive deeper into Order fortresses.

The Cold as Eyes DLC also includes three scenarios in an icy setting, a new Flamethrower weapon with a powerful secondary breath attack, the Cyclopean Gaze trinket which can turn the player and enemies to stone, and a new Molten Gold trap that coats enemies in gold and provides a chance of a special coin drop. The three new ice levels are also added to the Endless game mode.

Orcs Must Die! 3 Features:

More of Everything – Orcs Must Die! 3 is everything fans loved about the first two games and more. More orcs, more traps, more weapons, more upgrades and even better looking. It’s cranked up to at least eleven.

New Story – Play through a brand new story set more than 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices.

War Scenarios – All new War Scenarios deliver on the promise of massive scale first set out in Orcs Must Die! Confront overwhelming armies of orcs outside on battlefields surrounding castles. Thin out waves of orcs hundreds strong before they breach the walls and crash your rift.

War Machines – You’re going to need new weapons of death and destruction to handle these hordes. War Machines are traps on an oversized scale. Lay down your mega flip trap and launch dozens of ragdolling orcs. Mount your mega boom barrel launcher and unleash pyrotechnic glory.

It Never Stops – The legions of orcs keep coming long after the story is completed. Etch your name into the orc-slaying hall of fame through Weekly Challenges or see how long you can survive in Endless Mode.

Take Drastic Steps – Orcs Must Die! 3 comes with the Drastic Steps campaign and content for free, including terrifying flying enemies, heroic war guardians and of course more tools for orc destruction!

Scramble to Survive – The new Scramble Mode pits you against vile orcs who evolve with increasingly difficult and sinister tricks up their chunky sleeves. But each level you survive, you collect your own modifiers to fight back with!